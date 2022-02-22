City to host public conference on future of Europe

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A public conference on the future of Europe will take place in the city on Thursday (24/2/2022).

The event is hosted by European Movement Ireland, and is part of EU wide network of conferences exploring the future of Europe.

Discussion will focus on suggestions and ideas that have been put forward by the people of Ireland on key topics including economic, environmental and geo-political issues.

Speakers will include Minister of State for European Affairs, Thomas Byrne.

The event takes place at the Galmont Hotel on Thursday evening at 6.30PM and registration is required.

Rory Harte, Head of Strategy at EM Ireland, says we all have a voice in shaping Europe over the coming decades.