City to host national conference of Institute of Guidance Counselors today

500 guidance counselors from across the country will gather in the city over the next two days for a national conference.

The institute of Guidance Counselors is the professional body representing over 13 hundred practitioners in second level schools, third level colleges, adult guidance services and in private practice and other settings.

The conference will include a series of workshops focusing on the concept and delivery of compassion, guidance topics and professional development tools.

The conference gets underway in NUIG this afternoon and is hosted by the Galway-Mayo branch of the IGC.