City to host national conference of institute of guidance counsellors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 500 guidance counsellors from across the country will gather in the city in March for a national conference.

The Institute of Guidance Counsellors is the professional body representing over 13 hundred practitioners in second level schools, third level colleges, adult guidance services, and in private practice and other settings.

The conference will include a series of workshops focusing on the concept and delivery of compassion, guidance topics and professional development tools.

The two-day conference will be hosted by the Galway/Mayo Branch of the IGC and will be held in NUIG over two days in March 2020.