City to host major arts conference next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will host a major performing arts conference next year as part of the capital of culture celebrations.

The International Network for Contemporary Performing Arts, or IETM, will host its 2020 satellite meeting in the city in June.

The IETM is a network of over 450 performing arts organisations, and individual members from the world of theatre, dance, circus and media.

Up to 200 Irish and European members are expected to attend the meeting, which will tackle issues like Brexit, the arts, ecosystems and the planet.

The conference is designed to bring members together to start conversations and generate ideas for a sustainable performing ecology.

Spokesperson for Galway 2020 Craig Flaherty says next summer’s conference will focus on the relationship between the environment and the arts – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…