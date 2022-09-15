City to host free workshops on doing business in the United States

GBFM Newsroom – A series of free workshops will get underway in the city next week on doing business in the United States.



The events are organised by Galway Technology Centre and aim to provide information and guidance to local businesses.

Topics to be discussed include market entry strategy, US business culture, regulatory issues, and investment trends.

Contributions will be made from expert speakers including Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Office and WestBIC.

The first workshop will get underway on Tuesday September 20th – full information is available on the GTC website.

CEO of GTC Ollie Daniels talks about the appeal of the US market.