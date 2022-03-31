City to host free public event celebrating life of Nora Barnacle

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A free public event celebrating Nora Barnacle and her life in Galway will take place in the city tomorrow.

Nora was the muse and wife of iconic Irish author James Joyce – she was born in Galway workhouse in March 1884.

“1922: Nora Barnacle and James Joyce: The Galway Story” is organised by Galway Public Libraries in conjunction with Dublin City Libraries.

The evening of readings, conversation and music will be held at St. Nicholas’ Collegiate Church tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Further details and tickets for the free event are available online via the Galway Public Libraries Facebook page.