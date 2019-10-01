City to host customs workshop in preparation for Brexit

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The local enterprise office will host a customs workshop in the city next month as businesses prepare for Brexit in October.

It follows a sold out course due to take place in the city tomorrow.

The new date will take place on the 18th of November at the Clayton Hotel and is open to all small businesses who trade with the UK.

The one day workshop will help businesses understand the elements of dealing with the UK as a third country outside the EU single market.

Local enterprise office representative Lyndsay Considine says businesses in Galway need to prepare for all outcomes of Brexit.