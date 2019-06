Galway Bay fm newsroom – A build better roadshow will take place in the city next week.

It’s led by Saint-Gobain as part of its technical academy series.

The event is aimed at local construction professionals wishing to upskill in the area of fire safety compliance and energy efficiency.

Galway is the third location to host the event as part of a nationwide upskilling roadshow.

The event takes place at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit next Tuesday from 9am.

Pre-registration is required.