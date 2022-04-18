City to host conference examining Traveller struggle for equality over last century

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The city is set to host a conference on Irish Travellers and the struggle for equality over the last 100 years.

It takes place on September 16th as part of the Decade of Centenaries.

The conference was proposed by Traveller activist Patrick Nevin and psychologist Elaine Martin.

It will be hosted in collaboration with the Irish Centre for the Histories of Labour and Class at NUI Galway.

The programme will include academic papers, Traveller narratives, discussions of Traveller activism, and artistic events.

Dr. John Cunningham of the History and Philosophy Department at NUI Galway says the conference will make sure Traveller voices are heard: