City to establish Council Mobility Team to help manage Galway’s reopening and recovery post lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway City Council is to establish a Council Mobility Team to help manage the city’s safety and economic recovery as the country begins to ease coronavirus lockdown measures.

The CMT will cover three main areas of operation and will not be part of the Council’s normal operational functions.

The main areas of operation of the new body will be in ensuring safe access to and from Galway for the public, the provision of sufficient transport capacity for changed travel patterns and the support of economic recovery for the city and region.

The CMT will liaise with Galway Gardai and comprise of an inter-departmental team from the Transport, Recreation and Amenity, Planning, and Environment departments of the local authority, along with community wardens.

Responsibilities of the Council Mobility Team will include dealing with requests for allocation of road space to facilitate social distancing, identifying areas where space or enforcement measures are needed to ensure public safety and liaising with local businesses as they reopen in the city.

The group will remain in operation until September, where the situation will be re-examined.

City Councillor and local business owner Niall McNelis is urging business owners, employees and residents to work with the CMT to ensure the safety of the Galway Public: