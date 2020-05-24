City to celebrate Africa Day online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City will celebrate Africa Day online this year to adhere to social distancing.

Africa Day falls on the 25th of May each year and aims to celebrate African diversity and success.

This year’s virtual celebration is being hosted by Galway City Council along with local community groups including African United Galway.

It’ll include a series of messages from members of the African community living in Galway, a cooking demonstration, singing and dancing performance and a hair braiding tutorial.

The event can be accessed on the ‘African Day Celebration’ Facebook page tomorrow between 10am and 9pm.

Photo – AfricaDay.ie