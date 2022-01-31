City tech firm wins contract to drive public transport improvements in New York

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based tech firm has won a contract to help drive improvements to the public bus service in New York.

CitySwift was one of three winners of the COVID-19 response Challenge, which seeks to use tech solutions to make the system safer, more sustainable and more responsive.

It’ll use it’s data-driven technology platform to analyse patterns, implement positive changes and track performance across Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens.

CitySwift, based at Prospect Hill, was named by LinkedIn as one of the top ten most sought-after startups to work for in Ireland last year.