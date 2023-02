Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based tech firm is partnering with COPE Galway to support its services.

The domestic abuse and homelessness charity is set to receive funding and volunteer support from Salthill cybersecurity firm, TitanHQ.

The company voted to support COPE Galway, with the partnership established on a year-long basis.

Leonie Woutersen, Corporate Engagement Executive at COPE Galway, explains what the collaboration will involve.