City takeaway restaurant issued closure order in November over food safety concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A take-away restaurant in the city was issued with a closure order in November.

Capital Turkish Kebab House at Eglinton Street was ordered to close by the HSE for inadequate food safety measures.

The order was issued to Mr. Ali Qurbani of CKL Foods Limited – trading as Capital Turkish Kebab House at 3 Eglinton Street – on November 28th.

Inspectors found there was a failure to put in place, implement and maintain a permanent food safety management system based on the principles of HACCP.

It noted failure to implement adequate procedures particularly in relation to the manufacture, storage, handling and cooking of chicken and lamb kebab.

It also found that food handlers and those with responsiblity for the implementation of food safety controls did not demonstrate the required knowledge and competency in food safety.

HSE inspectors further found that temperatures taken of high risk foods demonstrated that the cold chain was not being adequately maintained.

This resulted in a serious risk of microbial growth and a hazard to foodstuffs.

The closure order against Capital Turkish Kebab House on November 28th was lifted on Friday of last week.