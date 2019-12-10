Galway Bay fm newsroom – City surgeon granted leave for judicial review of Medical Council inquiry.

A judge has granted a Galway city surgeon leave to bring judicial review proceedings of a Medical Council inquiry.

According to the Irish Times Tahir Saleem, of Knocknacarra is challenging the decision to proceed with the inquiry despite the fact the patient has withdrawn the complaint.

Dr Saleem was the subject of a complaint in March 2018 from a woman patient in relation to surgery carried out on her in the Galway Clinic in November 2011.

Dr Saleem says later in 2018 she withdrew the complaint.

He says in September this year the CEO of the Medical Council asked the Fitness to Practice Committee to proceed with the inquiry as if the complaint had not been withdrawn.

The committee is due to meet this week to consider the CEO’s request.

Dr Saleem claims, once the complaint was withdrawn, the steps taken by the Preliminary Proceedings Committee were outside its jurisdiction and powers.

This week Mr Justice Charles Meenan has granted lawyers for Dr Saleem leave to bring judicial review proceedings following a one-side only represented application.

The judge also granted a stay on the taking of any further steps against the doctor pending determination of the proceedings.

The Irish Times reports that the case is due to come back in February.