City sports tech firm rolls out new software to support clubs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City-based sports tech firm, Clubforce, has rolled out a new digital platform to help reduce the administrative burden on club volunteers.

The “NextGen” platform combines Clubforce’s experience working with thousands of clubs internationally with the latest in tech, design and security.

It can help streamline membership registration; grow fundraising income; improve communications; simplify event registration; and build a club website.

The NextGen platform is now available and further information can be found at Clubforce.com.