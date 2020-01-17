City soccer club to meet Galway 2020 over venue concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from a city soccer club will meet with Galway 2020 this afternoon – over concerns about using playing pitches as the venue for the launch of the Galway 2020 Capital of Culture.

The opening ceremony to mark Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture will take place at ‘The Swamp’ at the Claddagh – an area known for its soft and often water-logged ground – on Saturday, February 8th.

Many feel the only logical choice for the event is to use the well maintained area used as playing pitches.

However, soccer club West United feels it’s not an appropriate venue and claims they’ve been entirely left in the dark over the event – with Galway 2020 failing to consult with them at all over its plans.

They’re expressing fears the pitches could be damaged by the large crowds expected at the opening ceremony – and could be potentially left unusable for a considerable period of time after the event.

While the city club is keen to stress they’re fully supportive of Galway 2020 – they’re disappointed with the lack of engagement and lack of guarantees on the safe-guarding of the pitch surface.

A meeting will now take place this afternoon between representatives of Galway 2020 and West United to discuss the situation.