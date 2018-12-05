Current track
City seminar to discuss financial sector regulations and money laundering

Written by on 5 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A seminar on recent changes to Criminal Justice law and combating money laundering will take place in the city tomorrow. (6/12)

The event follows the introduction of new legislation amendments which impose stricter obligations on the financial services sector.

RegSol Ireland is now hosting a seminar in the city to bring together experts in the field to explore the impact of the new laws.

The ticketed event will take place tomorrow at 10am at the Harbour Hotel and costs 50 euro to attend.

At 4, hear Anne-Marie Whelan of RegSol Ireland …

