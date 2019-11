Galway Bay fm newsroom:

In Galway city, rents have risen by 5.9% in the last year.

That’s according to the latest report by property website Daft.ie.

The average rent in the city is now €1299.

In the rest of Galway, rents were on average 10.7% higher in the third quarter of 2019 than a year previously.

The average listed rent is now €947, up 86% from its lowest point.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…