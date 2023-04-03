City school wins Credit Union Schools Quiz national final

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pupils from Knocknacarra Educate Together have won the national final of the Credit Union Schools Quiz for 2023.

Cillian D’arcy, Melissa Huve, Enya Farinas and Ella Donald were named the champions of the Under 11 category on Sunday.

Winners claimed their titles following a nerve-wracking final at the RDS, during which 85 teams-of-four from the across the island battled it out for top position.

The event is organised by the ILCU, the largest credit union representative body on the island of Ireland, working on behalf of member credit unions North and South.

