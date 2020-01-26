City school ranked best in Connacht for third level placements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra has been named the top school in Connacht for third level placements.

The Irish language school is the only school in the region with a placement rate of 100 percent for third level.

That’s according to the latest School League Table published in today’s Sunday Independent, which shows almost three quarters of students in Galway stay within their own county to study at third level.

Also ranked in the top 5 in Connacht are Salerno Secondary School in Salthill, Colaiste Iognaid ‘The Jes’ at Sea Road and Seamount College in Kinvara.