Feature – City school officially becomes first “Apple Designated School” in the West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Educate Together Secondary School in the city has officially become the first “Apple Distinguished School” in the West.

The school, based at Newtownsmith, was awarded the title due to its innovative use of iPads to promote a 21st century culture of learning with technology.

A special event has been held to celebrate the designation – with a senior representative from Apple in attendance to present a special plaque and banner.

David Nevin was there to speak with students demonstrating how they use their iPads for schoolwork, class projects and homework.