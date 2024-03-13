City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards

Share story:

City restaurant Birdhouse has been crowned the ‘Best of Ireland’ at this year’s Just Eat Awards.

The restaurant – located at Carrolls at Dominick Street – was selected by chefs Nico Reynolds, Erica Drum and JP McMahon.

As well as winning the ‘Best of Ireland’ this year, Birdhouse took the gold for the best of Connacht & Ulster.

They secured the crown after the three judges sampled dishes from all the finalists – including the ‘Tendie Burger’ at Birdhouse.

Meanwhile, Handsome Burger, which is also located at Dominick Street, took a Silver award for Connacht/Ulster.

Other top winners included Boojum – which has a city restaurant – for best Mexican nationwide, while Supermac’s took a silver award for ‘Best Chain’.

Jump Juice, which has city outlets, was awarded silver in the ‘Best Healthy’ category.