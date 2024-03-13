Galway Bay FM

City restaurant Birdhouse crowned ‘Best of Ireland’ at Just Eat Awards

City restaurant Birdhouse has been crowned the ‘Best of Ireland’ at this year’s Just Eat Awards.

The restaurant – located at Carrolls at Dominick Street – was selected by chefs Nico Reynolds, Erica Drum and JP McMahon.

As well as winning the ‘Best of Ireland’ this year, Birdhouse took the gold for the best of Connacht & Ulster.

They secured the crown after the three judges sampled dishes from all the finalists – including the ‘Tendie Burger’ at Birdhouse.

Meanwhile, Handsome Burger, which is also located at Dominick Street, took a Silver award for Connacht/Ulster.

Other top winners included Boojum – which has a city restaurant – for best Mexican nationwide, while Supermac’s took a silver award for ‘Best Chain’.

Jump Juice, which has city outlets, was awarded silver in the ‘Best Healthy’ category.

Pictured receiving the award is Fraser and Orla Scott from Birdhouse. Picture Andres Poveda
For more information on the 10th annual Just Eat Awards, visit @justeatie on Instagram or TikTok.
Pictured receiving the award is Fraser and Orla Scott from Birdhouse, with judges, Restauranteur and author, JP McMahon (left), TV chef and cookery tutor, Erica Drum and Pop-up chef, Nico Reynolds (right). Picture Andres Poveda

