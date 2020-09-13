City residents urged to make submissions on city-wide speed limit review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents across the city are being urged to make submissions on the Galway City Speed Limit Review before the deadline in the coming days.

The local authority is proposing to change speed limits on selected public roads across the city – while some limits are set to drop, others are set to increase.

The proposed changes are available to view on the Galway City Council website – and the cut-off date for submissions is this coming Wednesday, September 16th.

Galway Cycling Campaign says it supports a 30km/h limit in the city centre, which will improve safety and make walking and cycling more viable forms of transport.

However, it is against some other proposed measures – such as 80km/h limits on roads in certain suburb areas like Roscam and Rahoon.

Spokesperson Kevin Jennings says it’s concerning that within an urban environment, some speed limits could potentially be increased under the review…

