City residents paying higher on average for GP visit

People in Galway city are paying higher on average for a GP visit than those living in the county.

The Irish Independent has found the price range for a doctor’s appointment in the city is between €55-€65

That compares to between €50-€60 per visit for patients in the county

Those living in the east of the country are much worse off, with the average GP visit costing up to €80 in the likes of Dublin city centre.

On the other end of the scale, the cheapest appointment for a doctor can be found in Monaghan, where the average visit can cost as little as €30