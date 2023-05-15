City recruitment event targetting Irish nurses and midwives for Australia

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Australian recruiters are in the city this week, targeting Irish nurses and midwives.

They’re looking to fill a variety of positions in the districts of Murrumbidgee and Southern New South Wales.

In addition to high wages, the local health districts are also offering nurses and midwives from Galway, Mayo and Sligo relocation incentive packages.

A recruitment and information session is taking place at ICE Jobs at Liosbaun Industrial Estate on Friday.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Director Margaret Cox says it’s a wonderful opportunity – and data shows the vast majority of nurses return to Ireland.