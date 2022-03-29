City records marked increase in all types of property crime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has recorded a marked increase across all types of property crime over the last year.

Latest Garda figures reveal incidents of theft from shops have jumped by 132%, while other forms of theft have increased by 183%.

In the 12 months to the end of February, Gardaí recorded 95 thefts from shop, compared to 41 in the same period in 2021.

Garda officials says the detection rate in shops is very high due to the processes in place.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell said it’s a remarkable rise…