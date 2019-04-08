City rally to send message to Government on Galway’s worsening housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway public is being urged to give up this afternoon’s lunchbreak to send a strong message to Government that urgent action is needed to deal with the housing crisis.

The ‘Raise the Roof’ rally will get underway at Eyre Square at 1pm and is part of a nationwide drive to highlight the accommodation crisis.

The campaign will request support from local authorities for the creation of a legal right to housing and the greater provision of social housing.

This afternoon’s demonstration comes as a motion is set to be debated at City Hall in support of a range of measures which were endorsed by the Dail last October.

Clem Shevlin is local co-ordinator of the “Raise the Roof’ rally – he’s calling on the Galway public to get out in force to send a strong message to government. We’ll be reporting from the rally on The [email protected] for Galway…