City pupils win Best Sustainability Award at Intel Mini Scientist

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Galway city pupils have won the Best Sustainability Award at the Intel Mini Scientist competition.

Aidan Brennan, Mark Boyle, Sumaiya Haque and Aarav Sakhrelia were all on the winning team from St Patrick’s primary school.

Their Trash Into Treasure project involves feeding the school garden soil with the likes of seaweed and banana skins.

It was the first time a team from St Pat’s entered the competition, and they represented Galway at the national finals after winning the regional finals last November.

Sarah Slevin visited the school garden, to hear all about the project from the fourth class pupils: