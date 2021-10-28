City public meeting to discuss prospect of united Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to discuss the increasing prospect of a united Ireland. (28/10)

The event is organised by the pro-Irish unity civic group, Ireland’s Future.

It’s the second meeting in a national series and will take place at the Galmont Hotel at 7pm – and will also be streamed online via social media.

Panelists will include local TD’s Eamon O’ Cuiv and Mairead Farrell, and Deputy President of NUI Galway Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh.

Gerry Carlile, CEO of Ireland’s Future, is encouraging everyone to attend this evenings meeting.