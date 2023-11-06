Galway Bay FM

6 November 2023

City public meeting to discuss Israeli action in Gaza

A public meeting will take place in the city on Friday to discuss the actions of Israel in Gaza.

It’s hosted by People Before Profit, and the meeting is entitled “Stop Israeli Oppression”.

Speakers will include Palestinian human rights activist and legal researcher Ramez Hayek.

It will take place on Friday at 6.30pm at Áras na nGael, Dominick Street.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Adrian Curran said our Government should be doing more to condemn Israel.

