City public meeting to discuss health implications of wireless technologies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss the health implications of wireless technologies – including mobile phones – will take place in the city tomorrow. (20/6)

The event will focus on topics including incoming 5G networks, mobile phone use and wifi networks and equipment.

It aims to discuss the potential health implications of wireless technologies and question the Irish Government’s approach to the issue.

The free public meeting will take place at the Connacht Hotel next Thursday evening at 7.30.

