City public meeting to discuss All Ireland Movement party

15 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting will be held in the city tomorrow to discuss the new All Ireland Movement party.

The party is led by Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín, who left the Sinn Fein party last year.

This meeting is one of a series of meetings that are being held through the 32 counties.

It takes place at Menlo Park Hotel at 7.30pm tomorrow evening.

According to Deputy Tóibín, who will be speaking at the event, there are now nine councillors who have joined the party as well as over 1,400 members and 20 cumainn with many more to be established in the coming weeks.

