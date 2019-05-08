City public meeting as part of campaign to increase local authority powers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city on Monday as part of a campaign to increase local authority powers. (13/5)

‘More Power to You’ is a nationwide campaign formed by trade unions SIPTU, Fórsa and Connect which is calling for increased revenue and powers for councils.

Research published by the campaign shows Irish local authorities perform fewer functions than their European counterparts and that just 8 percent of public spending occurs at local government level in Ireland compared to the EU average of 23 percent.

The public meeting will take place on Monday (13/5) at SIPTU’s Galway offices at Bóthar Bhreandain Uí Eithir in the city at 8pm.

More at 10 as Fórsa Campaigns Director Joe O’ Connor says the ‘erosion’ of local authorities is having a negative impact…



