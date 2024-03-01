City public info event to debate both sides of the upcoming referendum issues

Share story:

A city public information meeting on the upcoming referendums will feature speakers from both sides of the debates.

Two issues will be voted on on March 8th, one relating to the concept of family and the other around the recognising care provided by family members to each other.

Abortion Access Campaign West is hosting the event next Monday March 4th at the Harbour Hotel from 7PM.

Spokesperson of AAC West, Imelda Brophy says they’re keen to show both sides of the debates: