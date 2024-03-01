Galway Bay FM

1 March 2024

~1 minutes read

City public info event to debate both sides of the upcoming referendum issues

Share story:
City public info event to debate both sides of the upcoming referendum issues

A city public information meeting on the upcoming referendums will feature speakers from both sides of the debates.

Two issues will be voted on on March 8th, one relating to the concept of family and the other around the recognising care provided by family members to each other.

Abortion Access Campaign West is hosting the event next Monday March 4th at the Harbour Hotel from 7PM.

Spokesperson of AAC West, Imelda Brophy says they’re keen to show both sides of the debates:

Share story:

Galway car dealership awarded EV dealership of the year award for Connacht

A Galway car dealership has won a regional award for Connacht. Western Motors Ltd, located in Ballybrit in Galway City, has been awarded the Electric Vehi...

Extension of planning permission sought for community park in Leenane

An extension of planning permission is being sought for a planned community park in Leenane. The project, led by Leenane Development Association, will be ...

Major step forward in plans for new "Eco Parkland" at Oranhill in Oranmore

There’s been a major step forward in plans for a new “Natural Eco Parkland” at Oranhill in Oranmore. Galway County Council has reached a...

Minister Hildegarde Naughton accused of "kicking can down road" on children's mental health services

Minister Hildegarde Naughton has been accused of “kicking the can down the road” when it comes to improving mental health services for childre...