City protest to support campaign for ambulance staff union recognition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest will be held in the city this afternoon to support a campaign by ambulance staff for union recognition.

Paramedics have been on strike for several days since January, as they lobby the HSE to recognise their union, Nasra.

The campaign continues today with protests in Galway, Dublin, Cork, and Limerick – with the Galway event to get underway at Shop Street at mid-day.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, one of the organisers, says it’s an important dispute for all trade unions.

