City protest over overturn of right to abortion in the US

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pro-choice protest will take place this Thursday at Eyre Square over the US Supreme Court decision to overturn the right to abortion.

Several local activist groups have teamed up to organise the rally – Galway Against Homophobia, Galway Pride, Galway Pro Choice, and Galway East for Choice.

They’re inviting the public to join them at the Plaza in Eyre Square tomorroe at 6pm to protest the recent overturning of Roe V Wade in the US. (30/06)

Shar Nolan, who volunteers with Galway Pride, explains why they are attending the protest.

Photo by Gayatri Malhotra on Unsplash