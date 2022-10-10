Feature: City protest calls for suspension of councillor over comments on Traveller housing

GBFM Newsroom – A protest marched through the city this afternoon, calling for Councillor Mike Crowe to be suspended from Galway City Council and the Fianna Fail party.

It was organised by Galway Traveller Movement, over comments he made on Traveller housing last week.

He’s since apologised – but the Traveller community says it’s not enough, and claim his unacceptable comments have caused enormous hurt.

Today, they gathered at City Hall, before marching to the Galmont Hotel, where a meeting of Galway City Council was being hosted.

David Nevin went down to speak to some of those taking part.