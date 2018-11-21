City protest against Garda corruption following whistleblower controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors are to gather at Mill Street Garda station this evening in a show of opposition against the treatment of whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The group is gathering as part of a nationwide campaign against corruption within the force.

Activists argue many people in Ireland are angry at the way in which Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe was treated by the police service, certain government politicians and the media.

