City primary school pupils to design new marine life inspired medical device artwork

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pupils from a city primary school are set to design new marine life inspired medical device artwork that may aid human health.

NUIG’s CÚRAM Research Centre for Medical Devices and Galway Atlantaquaria have been delivering virtual workshops with St. Nicholas’ Parochial School, together with teaching artist Alison Mac Cormaic as part of the “Tiny Sea Life, Big Cures” project.

Inspired by the scientific material investigated from the aquarium and CÚRAM, Alison Mac Cormaic is teaching the students how to imagine, design and create models for devices that may aid human health and recovery.

Meanwhile, the project will culminate in the creation of a large-scale mural on the school building that will be completed this summer.

The school’s 5th and 6th class teacher Deirdre Grace says the project has been a real learning experience for the students, who are highly engaged and motivated to learn more about the topics, and thoroughly enjoying the experience.