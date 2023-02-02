City PR executive seeks judgement against former partner over defamation claims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based PR executive wants the High Court to grant judgement against her former partner due to his alleged failure to defend a defamation action.

Olivia Collins claims that following her break-up with Brian Finnegan, he sought revenge by attempting to destroy her good name and reputation.

In a statement to the court, PR executive Olivia Collins, of Knocknacarra, said she got into a relationship with Brian Finnegan after they met online in 2017.

But difficulties arose in the relationship and they split up in late 2020.

She claims that Mr Finnegan took the break-up very badly and sought revenge by attempting to destroy her good name and reputation.

It’s alleged that he set up a twitter account which he used to defame her with malicious and untrue posts – as well as a fake twitter account purporting to be her.

It’s further claimed he published private and confidential information relating to her business – and hacked into family members accounts.

Ms. Collins alleges that this “vile campaign”, caused significant damage to her and her PR business, and led to potential clients not engaging with her company.

Olivia Collins brought High Court defamation proceedings against Brian Finnegan, seeking damages.

She claims he has not filed an appearance nor a defense to her claim, and is now seeking judgement against him.

Ms. Collins secured permission at the High Court this week to formally serve Mr Finnegan with her motion seeking judgement against him.

He’ll be served with legal documents at his place of work, which the court heard is with a Dell Corporation office based in Dubai, as well as his residence there.