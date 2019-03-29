City policing committee hears calls for bye law on roaming horses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city joint policing committee has called for a bye law for the control of horses to be introduced as soon as possible.

A meeting of the JPC at City Hall this week, heard contracts were signed in January for a new service provider for the seizure of horses.

The meeting heard the provider is based in Longford and is the preferred supplier of the national framework.

Council officials told the meeting that five horses have been lifted in the Castlepark and Ballybane areas in recent months .

They also said that they are linking up with the county council in relation to some of the lands, as well as other agencies.

Cllr Frank Fahy said a bye law is needed before a serious fatality occurs on the Headford Road due to roaming horses. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…