City planners waiting on further information before decision on planned Wetherspoons

City planners are still waiting for further information before a decision can be made on a planned Wetherspoons in the city centre.

The project would see the British pub chain convert the former Carbon Nightclub at Eglinton Street.

Galway’s first Wetherspoons would be a two-storey bar and restaurant with a rooftop terrace, that would be known as ‘The Three Red Sails’.

The latest the bar would be open would be 12.30am on Friday and Saturday, with an 11pm closing time on Sunday, and 11.30pm Monday to Thursday.

Wetherspoons says it’ll be students from the University of Galway that will primarily provide a market for the multi-million euro development.

Planning permission was sought in July – but city planners are waiting for more information from the developer before any decision can be made.

Clarification is needed on a number of issues, including noise impact and dampening efforts, the floor area of the plans, and planned alterations to a rear boundary wall overlooking an adjoined estate.

Wetherspoons purchased the former Carbon Nightclub premises in 2019 – but development plans were delayed due to COVID-19.