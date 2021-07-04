City planners turn down proposal for video gaming centre at Fairgreen Road

print

City planners have turned down a proposal for a video gaming centre at Fairgreen Road.

The proposal led by Cwc Fairgreen Ltd sought a change of use for a ground floor unit at Fairgreen House from retail to gaming.

Under the plan, the space would have been divided up with an indicative layout showing 29 pairs of seats facing video gaming machines.

In refusing the applications, planners stated by reason of its size, location and extensive double frontage, it would result in 20 metres of dead inactive frontage to Fairgreen Road, and a further 25 metres of dead frontage to Bothar Pairc An Aonaigh.

They further stated that the proposed use for gaming purposes would be contrary to a policy within the city development plan.

Concerns were also raised for the potential for noise and disturbance to surrounding areas including the apartments overhead and the student accommodation opposite.