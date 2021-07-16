City planners turn down proposal for Kingston urban village

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have turned down a proposal for a new urban village to be called Kingston Cross.

The development would have been located on lands on the south side of the Western Distributor Road at the Knocknacarra District Centre.

Phase one had set out to provide a mixed-use development with a licensed supermarket, a retail warehouse unit, nine retail service units, two medical/community units and a café/restaurant.

It also included a central civic space including play and exercise areas and a covered sports court.

In refusing the proposal, planners stated the development would contravene policy with regards to urban layout and linkages proposed between phase 1 and 2.

It’s also stated that the communal spaces along the north of the site are incidental while their usability and functionality as such spaces are limited.