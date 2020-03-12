City planners to decide on major urban regeneration project for lands beside Ceannt Station

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

City planners are to make a decision in April on a major urban regeneration project on lands adjacent to Ceannt Station.

The Augustine Hill scheme is led by Galway developer Gerry Barrett and is being financed by Summix Capital.

Augustine Hill is a €320 million mixed use development with substantial residential, retail and leisure components.

It sets out to deliver 378 residential units, a new city-centre pedestrian shopping precinct, four new public squares, 11 new streets and a number of public performance spaces.

The plan also provides for a six screen multiplex cinema and parking for 620 cars.

The plans have been lodged with City Hall by applicant Seagullpoint Limited together with an Environmental Impact Assessment report and a Natura Impact Statement.

City planners are due to make a decision next month.