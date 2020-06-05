City planners to decide next month on proposal for mixed use development in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are due to decide next month on a proposal for a mixed use development in Knocknacarra.

The application is led by M. Burns and would involve the demolition of an existing service station, shop and dwelling houses with site frontage on to Bruach na Mara.

This would make way for the construction of a new mixed use development to include 17 apartments in a 3 storey building with penthouse level.

The development would also include a commercial office unit at ground floor level.

City planners are due to issue their decision in mid-July.