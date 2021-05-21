City planners set to consider proposal for Kingston ‘urban village’

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners are set to examine a proposal for the first phase of a new urban village to be called Kingston Cross.

The development would be located on lands on the south side of the Western Distributor Road at the Knocknacarra District Centre.

Phase one sets out to provide a mixed-use development with a licensed supermarket, a retail warehouse unit, nine retail service units, two medical/community units and a café/restaurant.

It also includes a central civic space including play and exercise areas and a covered sports court.

City planners are due to make a decision in July (04/07).