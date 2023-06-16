City planners reject proposed retail and office development at Munster Avenue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have refused permission for a proposed new retail and office development at Munster Avenue.

The plans would’ve seen delapidated buildings at ground level demolished to make way for a new four-storey block.

There would have been retail on ground floor, restaurant and offices on first floor, and additional offices on the third and fourth floor.

But city planners have now rejected the plans – and their main gripe is that the development is not in character with the surrounding area.

They found it would be visually dominant and excessive in height and overall scale.