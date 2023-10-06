Galway Bay FM

6 October 2023

~1 minutes read

City planners reject plans for apartment block at Newcastle Road

Share story:
City planners reject plans for apartment block at Newcastle Road

City planners have rejected plans for new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road.

The plans led by Shawder Limited would have involved the demolition of an existing home at 99 Newcastle Road.

Replacing the demolished home would have been two new apartment blocks, one four-storey and the other two-storey.

They’d consist of ten one-bed units and eight two-bed units.

Several objections were lodged by local residents, who argued it would be out of character for the area, particularly the proposed height of the taller block.

Other issues raised include lack of car-parking spaces and overlooking and overshadowing of nearby properties and amenity areas.

City planners have now rejected the plans; among their concerns are the height, as well as the excessive number of one-bed units.

Ref: 23180

Share story:

Tánaiste confirms to O' Cuiv Defence Forces to send mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine

Tánaiste Micheal Martin has confirmed to Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv that the Defence Forces are to send mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine. Deputy...

Galway Graveyards Project scoop top prize at national competition

Galway County Council has picked up one of the main accolades at the Public Sector Digital Transformation Awards 2023 for its Galway graveyards project. T...

Westside Library one of six nationwide chosen to promote STEM engagement

The University of Galway has teamed up with Westside Library to encourage young people to engage in science subjects. It’s one of six libraries nati...

Spate of break-ins to schools in the East of the county

There’s been a spate of break-ins to schools in the East of the county in recent weeks. Galway Gardai say they will assist schools concerned about s...