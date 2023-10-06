City planners reject plans for apartment block at Newcastle Road

City planners have rejected plans for new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road.

The plans led by Shawder Limited would have involved the demolition of an existing home at 99 Newcastle Road.

Replacing the demolished home would have been two new apartment blocks, one four-storey and the other two-storey.

They’d consist of ten one-bed units and eight two-bed units.

Several objections were lodged by local residents, who argued it would be out of character for the area, particularly the proposed height of the taller block.

Other issues raised include lack of car-parking spaces and overlooking and overshadowing of nearby properties and amenity areas.

City planners have now rejected the plans; among their concerns are the height, as well as the excessive number of one-bed units.

